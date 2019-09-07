Russia and Ukraine begin prisoner swap, including Ukrainian sailors

A long-awaited prisoner-swap between Russia and Ukraine is under way, with 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia believed to be part of the deal, the news agency Interfax reported.

A plane carrying the prisoners held by Russia departed Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Saturday, Interfax said.

Around the same time, Ukrainian television broadcast a Russian plane departing the capital Kiev with prisoners on board.

The two dozen Ukrainian sailors were detained by Russia during a naval incident late last year off the Crimean coast.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have plummeted to an all-time low in recent years, since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea in retaliation for Kiev ousting its pro-Russian president.

Talk of a prisoner-swap increased after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to power in May.

The exchange could be a significant step toward easing Russia-Ukraine relations and raising chances for resolving the conflict in Ukraine's east where fighting between troops and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

Yelena Gitlanskaya, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's SBU security service, told reporters at Kyiv's Boryspil airport that "the Russians have left," according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Russian news agencies also reported that a Ukrainian plane carrying released prisoners has taken off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport.

It wasn't clear who specifically was on board the Russian plane, aside from Kirill Vyshinsky, head of the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti's Ukraine branch, who had been jailed since 2018 on treason charges. His presence was confirmed by Dmitry Kiselev, head of the Rossiya Segodnya media group that includes the agency.

Russian attorney Mark Feigin tweeted that prisoners from the Russian side include 24 Ukrainian sailors who were seized by Russia in November, along with Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko who he has represented and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, convicted of plotting terrorist acts.