Asadov approved as Azerbaijan's new PM after Mammadov resigns

Azerbaijan's parliament on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the candidacy of presidential aide Ali Asadov as prime minister, after Norvuz Mammadov tendered his resignation, the parliamentary speaker said.

The Azerbaijani National Assembly convened to designate the country's new prime minister after Mammadov's resignation on Tuesday.

Asadov, who previously served as assistant to the president for economic issues, thanked the parliament for its trust in a speech after being voted in.

Mammadov had served as prime minister since his appointment on April 21, 2018.

National Assembly President Ogtay Asadov announced during the opening speech of the parliament on Tuesday that Mammadov had submitted his voluntary resignation to President Ilham Aliyev.