US F-16 jet crashes over western Germany

An F-16 warplane crashed over uninhabited territory near the western German city of Trier, public broadcaster SWR reported on Tuesday, adding that the pilot had been able to eject to safety.

The crashed jet belonged to the U.S. Air Force, a spokesman for the the German Air Force told Reuters.

The mayor of the local municipality of Zemmer said the aircraft had crashed in a wooded area.

SWR said that according to police large quantities of jet fuel had been spilt over the crash site.

The incident comes four months after the mid-air collision and crash of two German military jets in the northeast of the country in which one of the two pilots died.