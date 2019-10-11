UK Parliament under intense pressure during Brexit endgame

The U.K. is currently experiencing one of the most nerve-wracking periods of its history as it officially enters the Brexit endgame. The coming weeks will mark crucial sociological, cultural and economic changes not only in the U.K, but also across the whole of the EU. As the Brexit deadline approaches, it has now become apparent that the region is trying to brace itself for its most relevant experience politics-wise since World War II.



A complete state of chaos and panic has been ruling not only the political parties but also the British public as the reality and importance of what a single referendum that took place three years ago might bring upon them becomes clear. The only certainty accepted by all sides right now is that a "no-deal" Brexit would be very costly and damaging to everyone involved. What will be decided in the short period of time ahead will be decisive concerning the EU's future.



Currently focus is turned on the U.K.'s internal political domain since it is the only legitimate source that can affect the outcome, outside the EU and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party. Pro-remain members of Parliament are rumored to be possibly holding a vote on a second referendum during the ''super Saturday'' sitting of Parliament of Oct. 19. The ''super Saturday'' will be highly significant for the process as it will take place right after the EU summit of Oct. 17-18.



The parliamentary session of Oct. 19 will prove to be an opportunity for the House of Commons to weigh the possibility of a second referendum in the aftermath of the EU summit.



Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, suggested that an election should take place before a second referendum, which should then happen under a Labour government, during a speech in Northampton, as reported by The Guardian.



The possibility of an election and a second referendum highly depends on the trajectory that Johnson-EU relations will take. It would be a very positive step toward Oct. 31 if both sides came to a deal before the parliamentary session begins. On the flip side, a rushed deal might still prove to be damaging and risky.



A second referendum would also mean giving the British public a final say on the matter and would be more appropriate to Britain's political character.



Perhaps the issue that was subjected to criticism the most was how one-sided the whole process has become. Brexit, after all, is still a national matter and the British population will be subjected to its outcomes and possible consequences more than anyone else.



Nonetheless, an extension to Jan. 31 looks to be the U.K.'s best option as of now, primarily considering the fact that a more complete deal or a withdrawal agreement would need more time to come to fruition. Even though there has been some progress made between Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, the possible consequences that will affect all of Europe in the aftermath of Brexit should simply not be left to a last-minute decision. The U.K.'s only land border between Britain and Ireland still remains the main stumbling block.