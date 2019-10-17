UK, EU strike Brexit deal, pound surges

Negotiators from the United Kingdom and the European Union struck a Brexit divorce deal Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

"Where there is a will, there is a deal — we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the U.K. and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions," Juncker tweeted.

"I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal," he said, referring to the European Council of the leaders of member states that was to meet later Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also hailed the agreement calling it a "great new deal."

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," he wrote on Twitter, calling on lawmakers in London to approve the agreement at a rare sitting of parliament Saturday.

The pound sterling surged to a five-month high after the deal was announced.