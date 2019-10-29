UK's Labour agrees to support early election

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told his top team of policy advisers Tuesday the party's condition for supporting a new election had been met and "we will now launch the most ambitious and radical" election campaign.

"I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no deal Brexit being off the table," he told his so-called shadow cabinet, according to his office.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no deal off the table has now been met. We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

Corbyn's remarks come only hours before Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to once again ask lawmakers to approve an early election — on Dec. 12 — saying voters must have the chance to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament.

Corbyn's comments come as other opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party, had proposed an even earlier election date of Dec. 9 in hopes that there wouldn't be enough time for Johnson's government to push through its Brexit bill before Parliament is suspended ahead of the election.

They did not want Johnson to campaign on his crowning achievement of having gotten the country out of the 28-nation bloc.