PKK supporters claim responsibility for arson attack on German steel giant

PKK supporters in Stuttgart attacked last week the office of German steel giant, Thyssenkrupp, according to the local daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.



The assailants threw Molotov cocktails and stones at the building's facade. No one was harmed in the attack but it caused property damages of around 1000 euros ($1,101).

Rojava Solidarität, a PKK-sympathizer group, claimed responsibility for the attack on PKK's German mouthpiece anfdeutsch.com a week after the incident. The group justified its actions as “a part of the worldwide resistance” against Turkey.



Thyssenkrupp manufactures parts for Leopard-2 tanks, which are used by the Turkish military. It would seek legal actions in coordination with the police, a company spokesperson said.



The police are investigating the arson attack and requested witnesses to contact the officials.

Since Turkey launched its cross-border, anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in October, PKK supporters have organized illegal demonstrations and targeted many shops, mosques and residential places belonging to the Turkish community.

Turkey has long criticized European authorities for tolerating PKK activities in the country and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.