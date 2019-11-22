UK to take back children of Daesh-member citizens

The U.K. has decided to repatriate children of British Daesh members that have lost their lives, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced Thursday, making them the first British citizens brought back from areas previously controlled by the terrorist group.

In the announcement, Raab said this was "the right thing to do," and continued: "These innocent, orphaned children should have never been subjected to the horrors of war."

Even though the U.K. was unwilling to bring even children back home due to security concerns, it declared last month that it considered this a possibility. Currently, there are 25 women and more than 60 children under the age of 5 in Syrian camps known for their poor conditions. Approximately 900 British citizens are reported to have joined Daesh's ranks in Syria and Iraq.

"Now they must be allowed the privacy and given the support to return to a normal life," Raab added.

Despite being generally reluctant to bring back former Daesh members, the case of repatriating children is another issue, with the U.N. urging countries to take action. Some countries including France, Germany, Norway and Denmark had in the past also similarly repatriated the children of former Daesh members or of those that lost their lives during the conflicts.

Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq and stripping some of them of their citizenship. Although the 1961 New York Convention made it illegal to leave people stateless, several countries including France have not ratified it, and recent cases have triggered prolonged legal battles. The U.K. alone has stripped more than 100 people of citizenship for allegedly joining terrorist groups abroad.