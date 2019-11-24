Muslim woman defends Jewish family from racist attack in London

A Muslim woman defended a Jewish family after they were attacked by a random man yelling anti-Semitic slurs while they were traveling on the London Underground. The whole incident was captured on camera.

VIDEO — Muslim woman confronts passenger during anti-Semitic attack against Jewish family in London metro

The video posted on Twitter Friday showed a man wearing a kippah trying to calm down his two young children, who were also wearing kippahs, as another man in a hoodie and a cap was yelling at them, saying they were part of the "Synagogue of Satan."

Shortly after, the man also started hurling threats at another passenger who got too close to him, saying he would "smack him right in the nose."

As the attacker kept on swearing loudly and insulting the Jewish family, the Muslim woman identified as Asma Shuweikh, who was wearing a headscarf and riding in the same train, decided to step in to defend the family, confronting the man over his racist behavior and telling him to stop that kind of language.

"Come on man, there's children here," she said.

According to several reports by the Community Security Trust and the British anti-Semitism watchdog organization, Britain saw a record number of anti-Semitic incidents in the first half of 2019.