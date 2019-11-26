9 dead, 600 injured after magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Albania

Albanian rescuers were digging through rubble in search of survivors Tuesday after the strongest earthquake in decades levelled buildings and trapped victims under the debris, claiming at least nine lives and injuring more than 600 people.



The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 3:54 am local time (0254 GMT), with an epicenter 34 kilometres (about 20 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana in the Adriatic Sea, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.



In Tirana, panicked residents ran out on the streets and huddled together in the darkness, an AFP reporter said.



The worst damage was in and around the coastal city of Durres.



Four bodies, including that of a young girl, were pulled from ruins in the port city, where a hotel collapsed and other buildings were badly damaged, the defense ministry said.



Three more bodies were found in rubble in the nearby town of Thumane. In the nearby town of Kurbin, a man is his fifties died after jumping from his building in panic, while another perished in a car accident after the earthquake tore open parts of the road, it said.



The health ministry meanwhile said that more than 600 people received first aid in hospitals.



Albanian President Ilir Meta said the situation in the town of Thumane, closest to the epicenter, was “very dramatic.”



"All efforts are being made to take the people out of the ruins,” he said, and called on the Cabinet to request international assistance.



Meanwhile, Turkey's Tirana Ambassador Murat Ahmet Yörük said a hotel where 20 Turks were staying had also collapsed in the earthquake but all had been rescued from under the rubble.



Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also said that a military plane carrying search and rescue teams, health crews and vehicles was being dispatched to Albania to help with post-earthquake efforts.



All government agencies are on alert and "intensively working to save lives at the fatal spots in Durres and Thumane," Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said.



“It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calm, stay alongside each other to cope with this shock,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



The quake was felt across the Balkans, from Sarajevo to Bosnia and even in the Serbian city of Novi Sad almost 700 kilometers away, according to reports in local media and on social networks.



It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 5.3, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Authorities called on people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes and avoid driving in the affected areas to allow emergency vehicles free access. Many reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls.



At least three apartment buildings and the power distribution station were damaged in Thumane.



A magnitude 5.8 tremor that struck about 60 kilometers northwest of Tirana in late September injured dozens of people.



According to USGS data, over the past 20 years, the country has been hit by just one quake with a magnitude higher than six in 2003 when a magnitude 6.3 tremor hit its southern border with Greece.



The Balkans is an area prone to seismic activity and earthquakes are frequent.