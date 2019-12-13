Europe concerned about UK's future with Brexit

With the Brexit saga defining the British elections, other European nations' stance about the U.K.'s current situation has not been positive, as many sources have been heavily critical about the way the road to the elections had been paved. European media outlets do not seem to be optimistic about the country's future.

In France, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was called out by Le Parisien last month for being ''economical with the truth.'' Earlier this week, Le Monde criticized both main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Johnson for not looking particularly promising for the future of Europe.

Corbyn was described as "a left-wing eurosceptic who views the EU as a capitalists' club" and who did not mention the fact that leaving the EU would jeopardize his promises on social and economic reforms. Johnson, on the other hand, was scorned for "disregarding Parliament" and placing Brexit in the center of his campaign, failing to address many other issues as a result. Libération newspaper went even further by defining the campaign as "brutal, packed with untruths and even outright lies, bitter, devoid of substantive debate.''

German Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote that necessary reforms such as a new electoral law, a written constitution and better public services were likely to be postponed because of the political leaders' current priorities. The country has stressed that Brexit was not a correct political decision since the start of the whole discussion, and many German businesses expressed their concern about its possible economic repercussions.

Spain, a country that has endured two inconclusive general elections this year and stands in the hands of a caretaker government, has also said the infertility that seems to have engulfed the elections and the U.K.'s politics, in general, was primarily due to Brexit. El Mundo defended the idea that the U.K. was ''fatally fractured'' as a result of Brexit and had experienced a very politically unfruitful period leading to the elections.

Italy's La Repubblica claimed on Thursday that the voters were left with very few options to choose from. The newspaper claimed that the voters were forced to choose between Brexit and socialism, with few alternatives.

The situation was no different in the Netherlands, as the NRC Handelsbad newspaper called out both the Conservatives and the Labour Party who "promised more money and more investment but avoided fundamental discussions about structural health, education and benefit reforms – or even Brexit."