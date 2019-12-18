Unknown group illegally airs Puigdemont program on Spanish TVE's website

Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE said unidentified people illegally aired a Russia Today program featuring self-exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on its website last Thursday.

A TVE spokesman said they had not breached any cybersecurity barriers, but took advantage of a channel on the site that remained open for streaming. Investigations continues into why the site was open and to identify the people behind the incident.

Last Thursday, an interview with Puigdemont and another with former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa produced by the Russian state-run media organization was aired on TVE's news website alongside regular broadcasting.