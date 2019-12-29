UK publishes celebrity home addresses by mistake

British officials have apologized after mistakenly publishing the home addresses of more than 1,000 people who have received special honors in line with New Year, including singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.

The list also included Oscar-winning film directors, senior politicians and diplomats, popular athletes and those of sensitive ranks in the military.

The addresses were made available online for around an hour late Friday when the Cabinet Office posted the recipients of New Year's Honors, including knighthoods.

"The information was removed as soon as possible," the Cabinet Office said in a statement. "We apologize to all those affected and are looking into how this happened." Officials said the individuals would be contacted about the error.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it was investigating "in response to reports of a data breach involving the Cabinet Office and the New Year's Honors list." The office has the right to impose fines for privacy violations.

Britain's Cabinet Office publishes a list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery twice a year: shortly before New Year's Eve and on a Saturday in June upon which Queen Elizabeth II's birthday is officially observed.

The list included Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes of "American Beauty" and James Bond fame, who was knighted along with Steve McQueen, director of "12 Years a Slave," which earned the Oscar for Best Picture in 2014.