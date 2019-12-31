France's Macron: I want solid ties with post-Brexit Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he wanted a strong relationship with post-Brexit Britain.



Speaking in his traditional televised New Year's Eve address to the nation, Macron said: "The United Kingdom's departure from the European Union is a test for our country. I will strive to maintain a solid relationship between our two countries."



Other European nations’ stance regarding the U.K.’s current situation has not been positive, as many sources have been heavily critical about the way the road to Brexit had been paved. European media outlets do not seem to be optimistic about the country’s future.