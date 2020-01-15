1 injured in attack on Turkish cafe in Germany

A civilian was injured in an attack on a Turkish-owned cafe in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday.

According to İhlas News Agency (İHA), the attack took place early in the morning in the city of Krefeld and was initiated by four armed assailants who entered a Turkish-owned cafe. The attackers threatened the customers and demanded money. A 44-year-old customer who was threatened argued with the attackers. A brawl ensued in which the customer sustained a head injury. The assailants then took money from the customers before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Witnesses have stated that the attackers spoke Serbian and were previously seen at the cafe a couple of days prior to the incident.

The police have launched a thorough investigation in order to find the assaulters.

Anti-Muslim attacks and incidents of abuse have remained a serious problem for Germany in recent years. Anti-Muslim crimes recorded by police across the country included insults, threatening letters, physical assaults and attacks on mosques.