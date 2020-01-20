UK legal group urges arrest warrant for Egypt's el-Sissi

A legal chamber in the U.K. has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the incumbent Egyptian president for his role in the death of the country's first and only democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi.

The International Justice Chambers (Guernica 37) in a statement late Sunday urged the London counter-terrorism units to launch a probe into "credible allegations of torture made against the Egyptian government and state organs." The call came ahead of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's expected visit to the U.K. where he will participate in an investment summit seeking to strengthen ties between London and African nations. The legal chambers had previously urged the U.N. to launch an independent probe into Morsi's death.

Morsi, 67, died on June 17 after collapsing during a court appearance at Cairo's Tora prison complex. He had been in prison undergoing multiple trials since the military, led by then-Defense Minister and Chief of Staff Gen. el-Sissi ousted him in July 2013 and launched a massive crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood and its supporters. His death has caused massive backlash from the international community as it was widely speculated that he died as a result of mistreatment rather than natural causes.

Egypt under el-Sissi's regime has long been criticized for its violations of human rights, silencing of dissidents and putting thousands of people in prison. The latest constitutional referendum in August paved the way for el-Sissi to remain in power until 2030. Despite the country's struggle for economic improvement, human rights violations have become increasingly alarming.