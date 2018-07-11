Istanbul welcomes Shakira and family ahead of ‘El Dorado’ concert

Family by her side, Shakira to take stage in Istanbul





Istanbul is gearing up for tonight's concert by Shakira, who has arrived in the city with her family on her sixth world tour "El Dorado," which is the also the name of her latest album.

The Lebanese-born Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer and actress will take the stage at Vodafone Park at 9 p.m. Wednesday with the organization of the BKM (Beşiktaş Cultural Center).

Istanbul Security Directorate has advised residents that certain streets around the stadium will be closed to accommodate for the event, including streets running from Dolmabahçe neighborhood to Taksim Square, Harbiye neighborhood and Bomonti Tunnel.

Authorities will direct drivers to use alternative routes around Dolmabahçe and the stadium, but warned residents to expect congested traffic during the evening hours.

At her first performance in Istanbul in 11 years, Shakira is accompanied by her parents, William Mebarek Chadid and Nidia del Carmen, and brother Tonio Mebarek. Her husband, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, is also with her after Spain bid farewell to the World Cup.

Pique had promised Turkish footballer Arda Turan that he would come to Istanbul when they were teammates in Barcelona.

The family plans to visit Sultanahmet Mosque, Topkapı Palace and the Grand Bazaar while they are in the city.

The El Dorado tour, which started on June 3, is organized by Live Nation.