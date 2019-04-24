Step Istanbul puts contemporary art under spotlight

Step Istanbul, named after its goal to become the "first step" for those who want to discover accessible art, is set to open its doors Thursday at Tomtom Kırmızı (Red) and the Italian High School in the Tomtom neighborhood of Beyoğlu district.

Bearing the motto "Art that accessible to everyone," the first edition of the event, held jointly by Contemporary Istanbul and Tomtom Designhood, will take place between April 25 and 28.

Sponsored by the Daily Sabah and its sister newspaper Sabah, Step Istanbul presents a selection of contemporary art to local and international participants and aims to be an exciting start for artists, galleries, art initiatives, art professionals, collectors and those who will step into the collecting world.

Offering an interdisciplinary program with its side events, Step Istanbul also features Step Talks organized with the initiative of Sabah newspaper, including talks/panels on the current dynamics of the global art scene and art production in addition to sections on art criticism, curatorial approaches and new media art. Step Talks will also offer parallel programs such as art walks, gastronomy and design activities for visitors.

Prepared by young curator Bala Gürcan, the program will hold discussions and presentations under sections titled "Current Dynamics of World of Global Art," "Dialogues on Art Production," "Interpreting Contemporary Art: Art Criticism & Curatorial Practices" and "The Future is Now: Digital Media and Art of New Media." Within the context of the talks, the program will bring together successful figures that produce work in various art branches.

Journalist and Sabah columnist Şelale Kadak will also join the program as a speaker for the panel "Conveying the right message: Effective Communication for Art Columnists."

In addition to culture and arts columnist Hatice Utkan Özden, curator Ulya Soley, academic Melike Bayık, collector Mehmet Ali Bakanay, art critic Kültigin Kağan Akbulut, artists such as Ayça Telgeren and HUO RF, new media artists' collective Oddviz and Art On Gallery Director Gökşen Buğra will also take part in the talks.

Contemporary Istanbul, held by Çağdaş İstanbul for the past 13 years, is the leading annual art fair in Turkey. CI takes place each September and offers a platform for the city's thriving art scene, growing art market and collector base, as well as an access point to the best contemporary art from the wider region. As a contemporary art fair that associates its name with the concept of artistic diversity, it brings together galleries, artists, local and foreign collectors and art lovers from all over the world, giving itself a distinct character as a result.

While bringing the historical texture of Istanbul together with the spirit of art and design, Tomtom Designhood not only transforms the area into a design neighborhood with various events such as "Tasarım Tomtom Sokakta", "Happy Tomtom" and "Back to Home" throughout the year, it also carries different concepts such as fashion, decoration, music, shopping, food and beverage into the heart of the city, Beyoğlu's atmosphere.