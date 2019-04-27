Heart of global art to beat in Istanbul

Ramart Platform, held for the first time with a new perspective on art, brings together 99 artists from 22 countries, various different disciplines and generations at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts from May 5-12 to keep the contemporary in art in touch with the consciousness of the past.

Ramart Platform opens its doors May 4 with many events, such as exhibitions, conversations, Experience Transfer Platforms, workshops and Ramart Talks, which will be organized after iftar (the fast-breaking meal) and moderated by Pelin Çift with the participation of well-known figures of the culture and arts community as part of the 10-day program. Experience Transfer Platforms will be held from May 6-10 at 05:00 p.m. with the participation of the artists who have a work of art in the platform exhibitions. Mercan Dede, Devrim Erbil, Hikmet Barutçugil and Reza Hemattırad are among these artists. Ramart Chairman of the Executive Board Alpay Tarhan explained that this new art platform is the most comprehensive, multidisciplinary art event that will be organized in Ramadan every year. Tarhan said that this project is a part of global culture through art, while it takes power from centuries-old Turkish history, which has hosted many civilizations. "This project is conducted to increase the recognition of Turkish art and artists in international platforms and to bring together world arts and artists in Turkey," he added.

Ramart Platform 2019 curator Beste Gürsu noted that all participants will receive new experiences in the platform, where 99 artists, including Timur Kerim İncedayı, İsmail Acar, Ahmet Güneştekin, Jale Yılmabaşar, Şükrü Karakuş, Hikmet Barutçugil, Hüsamettin Yivlik, Savaş Çevik, Sıtkı Usta (Olçar), Fatih Özkafa, Sabah Arbilli, Naser Al Aswadi, Ghaleb Hawila, Luigi Ballarin, Ahmet Nejat, Jahongir Ashurov, Antonhy Samaniego, Bahman Panahi and Simon Alexander Adams, will meet.

Ramart Platform can be seen at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts from May 5-12.