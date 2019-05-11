Happy Mother's Day at Pera Museum

Pera Museum celebrates Mother's Day with two special workshops and many other opportunities. Two workshops by the Pera Museum Learning Programs, prepared for this special day, invite mothers to have an enjoyable experience with their children. The museum will open its doors to everyone for free on May 12.

Pera Museum invites visitors to produce together at two special workshops. While the workshops turn the museum into a common experience space for family members, they also give a chance to children to develop their creativity with an artistic perspective and to mothers to gain experience on supporting artistic development.

As part of Mother's Day, the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation collections, specially designed products inspired by temporary exhibitions of the museum and all publishing will be on 15 percent discount at Pera Museum Artshop.

Creative art break

The "Dance of Milk and Colors" workshop, organized by Pera Museum Learning Programs, is inspired by works in which artist Zhou Fan interpret his dreams in the "Out of Ink" exhibition, which is still on display at the exhibition.

In the workshop, which is for children who are aged between four and six, and will attend with their mothers, participants examine how different materials such as milk, food paint and detergent react with each other.

Ending with the printing of natural patterns that will be produced after this experimental work, the workshop will start on May 12 at 12.30 p.m.

Dragon power workshop, prepared for children aged between seven and 12, examines contemporary works that interpret traditional Chinese art in the "Out of Ink" exhibition. Participants revitalize mythological characters by designing their own cute dragons using recycling materials, multi-crayon, rope and chenille.

Building their dragon story with their mothers, the children share this story with their friends at the end of the workshop, which will be held on May 12 at 2.30 p.m.

Free exhibitions

Pera Museum welcomes all visitors who want to see the "Out of Ink" exhibition, which carries an important selection from contemporary Chinese art to Istanbul, for free of charge on May 12, Sunday.

The exhibition reflects how 13 artists of different generations who continue their works in China transfer the tradition of ink art to the present.

Curated by Karen Smith, who is an expert in contemporary Chinese art, the exhibition features works by Chen Guangwu, Chen Haiyan, Li Ming, Liang Wei, Luo Yongjin, Qiu Anxiong, Sun Yanchu, Tang Bohua, Xu Bing, Xu Hongming, Xing Danwen, Jian-Jun Zhang and Zhou Fan. The visitors can also visit "Intersecting Worlds: Ambassadors and Painters," "Anatolian Weights and Measures" and "Coffee Break: The Adventure of Coffee in Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics" exhibitions, which have been prepared from the collections of the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation, free of charge.