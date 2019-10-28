Republic Day to be celebrated with classical music concerts

The Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will make the whole country experience the enthusiasm of the Republic Day with a unique concert. The orchestra will celebrate the 96th anniversary of the Republic under the baton of Conductor Rengim Gökmen and Burak Onur Erdem with the anthems that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism State Polyphonic Choir will sing. The State Theaters' artists Serap Sağlar and Tamer Levent will perform poems about the meaning of the day. The concert will be broadcasted live on TRT2. The tickets for this performance tonight at 8 p.m. can be bought from the CSO box office or at www.biletinial.com.

Along with the CSO, Istanbul Chamber Orchestra will also offer a glorious concert for the Republic Day tonight at 8 p.m. at Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall. The concert, which will be held under the baton of Gürer Aykal, will feature violin virtuoso Cihat Aşkın and piano virtuoso Gökhan Aybulus.

In the concert, "Esintiler" ("Breezes") by Ferit Tüzün, the colorful composer of our contemporary music history, "Op. 24" by Nevit Kodallı, a second-generation composer, will be performed. In the concert repertory, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Violin Concerto No. 5," which is nicknamed the "Turkish Concerto" since it features many Turkish music motifs and rhythms, and Johann Strauss' "Emperor Waltz," which was composed in 1888, will also take place.

The tickets for the concert can be bought from the CRR Concert Hall Box Office and Biletix.