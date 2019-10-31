'Dans Trio,' brings the autumn breeze to Istanbul State Opera and Ballet

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet is hosting "Dans Trio," a trio of ballets, in the early days of November. "Dans Trio," which covers the works of "Bahar" ("Spring"), "Nox" and "Bolero," will be on stage on Nov. 1, 2, 5 and 7 for ballet enthusiasts.



"Bahar," which had its world premiere in the last art season, is a neoclassical ballet with music by Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff. Orkan Dann created this ballet for the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet. The name of the work suggests a strong connection to spring or autumn, based on its Turkish meaning, but it still does not reveal its secret. It is like a stream that seems stagnant at first, but actually features as many surprises as an ocean. It is a work of attraction, grip and release along with elements of decomposition and evolution.



The second work to be performed is "Nox." The choreography of this modern ballet belongs to Deniz Özaydın and its music is by Utku Şilliler. "Nox" is Deniz Özaydın's second choreography for the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet. If mankind had a chance to rebuild life, would the outcome be the same? Instead of being part of the planet we live on, would we try to own it? Instead of sharing the happiness of living together, would we stand out with our selfishness? How often do we ask ourselves all this in the hustle and bustle of everyday life? "Nox" presents these questions to the audience.



"Bolero" is the latest ballet, with music composed in 1928 by Maurice Ravel, one of the most important composers of the 20th century. The world premiere of choreographer Uğur Seyrek's impressive "Bolero," which reveals his transition from neoclassical ballet to modern ballet, was held in Ankara in 1997. It is also important for being the first work that the artist staged in Turkey. As in all the choreographies by Uğur Seyrek, "Bolero" is based on the relationship between men and women in light of sections in life. "Love and hate that can never be solved, which give you eternal pain or happiness when you feel them, can reset our rational thinking. This work tells about life, love and hate."



Dans Trio will meet the audience at Kadıköy Municipality's Süreyya Opera Stage at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, 5 and 7 and at 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.