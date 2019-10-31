Pera Museum's installation questions science, time, objects

Inspired by its "Anatolian Weights and Measures" collection, Pera Museum presents a contemporary video installation titled "For All the Time, for All the Sad Stones." The installation by artist Nicola Lorini takes its starting point from recent scientific events, in particular the calculation of the hypothetical mass of the internet and the loss of weight of the model of the kilogram and its consequent redefinition, and traces a nonlinear voyage through the collection.



The Italian artist's installation can be seen until Nov. 24 on the first floor of the museum.



Keeping a constant tension between material production and the interpretation and transmission of information, "For All the Time, for All the Sad Stones" aims to question models of thought toward a post anthropocentric understanding of time and history. Questioning the abstract definitions of materials and daily objects which are becoming concepts with the rise of the digital, the installation is centered around a video with sound, and includes a set of sculptural objects made of different materials including sand, silicone and deer bones.



Nicola Lorini (born in Como in 1990), lives and works between Milan and London. He studied Fine Arts at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, London, and product design at Politecnico di Milano and at the Utrecht School of the Arts, in the Netherlands. In recent years, he has been involved in projects with the Warburg Institute, London; the British Museum, London; and Tokyo University of the Arts, Tokyo.