Festival showcases Turkish shadow theater tradition

The Third Istanbul Karagöz Festival, together with Karagöz artists, which is listed on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, is meeting with audiences in Istanbul through various events from Nov. 14-30, 2019.

The host of the festival is Istanbul Rumeli University, as in previous years.

Karagöz, the generic name given to traditional Turkish shadow theater, was officially recognized by UNESCO as a piece of intangible cultural heritage. To help make this cultural heritage visible to the wider world, the Karagöz Festival salutes shadow play lovers for the third time.

Providing information about the festival, Karagöz Association Chairman Enis Ergün explained that they are holding the third edition of the Karagöz Festival this year. Indicating that the festival continues to grow with every passing year, Ergün noted that the festival features various shows, workshops, talks, seminars and exhibitions.

On Nov. 18, 2019, the Third Istanbul Karagöz Festival Awards will be given out at an award ceremony hosted by Istanbul Rumeli University and Beyoğlu Municipality. "The festival does not take place in one district alone. We will meet the audience in as many districts as we can, including Sultanbeyli, Üsküdar, Beykoz, Ümraniye and Esenler," Ergün added.