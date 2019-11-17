Sakıp Sabancı Museum offers art program for students on midterm break

Sabancı University Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) Educational Programs for Children in Istanbul continues with new workshops during the first week-long midterm break of the 2019-2020 school year. The educational program for children aged 7-11 and 12-15 aims to support the learning process through entertaining experiences.

The first of the workshops will be held in four sessions a day from Nov. 18-22. The one-week program includes "Zero Waste Projects," consisting of works to prevent extravagance, "Stories and Lines for Small Toys," focusing on creative writing techniques, "Wooden Toy Workshop," which will reinforce talent, skill and imagination, and a "Rhythm Workshop" which will contribute to teamwork, coordination and self-confidence. The attendance fee for one of the workshops is TL 150.

The training program called "Mars has come to the SSM," directed by engineering and natural sciences professor Ersin Göğüş from Sabancı University will be held on Nov. 19. Children between the ages of 12 and 15 can participate in the workshop, where details of the journey to Mars will be explained. The attendance fee is TL 200.

SSM will be free of charge to students and teachers from Nov. 15 to Nov. 24 as a midterm holiday gift.