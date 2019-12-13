Unexplored world of Avni Lifij comes to life at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

Sabancı University Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) is hosting a conference titled "Unexplored World of Avni Lifij" on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. as part of the exhibition "Avni Lifij: The Modern of His Time," which will run until Jan. 12.

Professor Zafer Toprak, professor Ahmet Kamil Gören and Ömer Faruk Şerifoğlu, the writers of the exhibition catalog, will deliver speeches at the conference. The event has a framework parallel with the content of the conference that will reflect all aspects of the artistic identity of Avni Lifij in Turkey for the first time. The conference will shed light on Lifij's multifaceted production, including painting, photography, writing and education, and his relationship with the period in which he lived. In his speech "Writer Avni Lifij and His Understanding of Art," professor Zafer Toprak will address Lifij's writings, reflecting his deep knowledge as a writer who considered writing on art his life's work, as well as the mark the writing left on his art.



Gören will explore the factors that determined Lifij's production process and their reflections on his works in his speech "Who does the artist produce for? Anatomy of Lifij's Works." Gören will also evaluate the general working practices of the artist with examples.



Art historian Ömer Faruk Şerifoğlu, the editor of the book "Avni Lifij – Writings on Art," published as part of the exhibition "Avni Lifij: The Modern of His Time" and consultant for the exhibition, will give a speech titled "Rediscovering Avni Lifij."



In his speech, Şerifoğlu will discuss the life and multifaceted artistic production of the artist in light of the new information and documents that emerged during the preparation process of the exhibition. Mehmet Ergüven said Lifij is not just a milestone in Turkish painting, but also a contemporary and light-shedding excellent pioneer for those who dare to confront themselves. The traces Lifij's approach will be evaluated through his paintings, photographs and critiques. Visitors can join the conference free of charge with a museum ticket.