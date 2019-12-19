Curator-guided tour at Akbank Sanat's 'Regular Insanity' exhibition

Akbank Sanat is organizing a curator-guided tour exhibition tour as part of its international group exhibition titled “Regular Insanity,” featuring contemporary artists from various fields and disciplines.



At the exhibition tour, to be led by curator professor Marcus Graf on Wednesday, Dec. 25, participants will have the opportunity to listen to the process of the exhibition, which reveals that asking questions and going beyond what is known is more meaningful than searching for answers and final results in today's world.



Curated by Graf, the exhibition explores the concept of information that reaches us through numerous screens and media channels in the present age, revealing a pluralistic and holistic understanding of information and questioning the known intellectual hegemony. “Regular Insanity,” which assesses unusual ways of dealing with reality to generate alternative views in the world we live in, also highlights what it means to not know and not be known.



"Regular Insanity" criticizes the inadequacy of objectivist and rationalist knowledge and reveals the importance of holistic worldviews. The exhibition hosts artists who question nationalism and geopolitics, as well as knowledge-based concepts of identity and history. To cope with the madness of our time, the artworks on display go beyond what is known. In this way, they can offer alternative ways of generating information that are sometimes not afraid of being absurd and meaningless.



The artists involved in the exhibition are Ana Adamović, Anna Fasshauer, Basim Magdy, Buğra Erol, Fischli/Weiss, Joseph Beuys, Kerem Ozan Bayraktar, Komet, Lars Breuer, Nasan Tur, Özlem Günyol, Mustafa Kunt, Robert Barta, Rudolf Reiber, Serhat Kiraz and Yeşim Uzunöz.