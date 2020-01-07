Experience curator Engin Özendes' 'A Road Story: 180 Years of Photography' exhibit

Engin Özendes, known for his research and publications in the field of photography, is the curator of the exhibition "A Road Story: 180 Years of Photography" being held at the Pera Museum on the occasion of the 180th anniversary of the first photography expedition that took place immediately after the invention of the photograph in 1839. Within the scope of the exhibition project, 10 photographers with different approaches traveled to historical cities along the expedition's original route and reinterpreted the cities with their unique photographic styles. "When we were planning this entire visual journey, we didn't think that taking photos would be more challenging in some places in today's improved transport and communication conditions than it was 180 years ago," curator Engin Özendes said, adding: "This big project, which lasted exactly two and a half years, is a true road story with those who went first and last for shooting."



The exhibition takes the viewer on a fascinating photographic journey from the West to the East, stretching from the blue of the Cyclades to the sands at the foot of Mount Sinai. During the exhibition project, 10 photographers from Turkey – Coşkun Aral, Laleper Aytek, Ali Borovalı, Murat Germen, Sinan Koçaslan, Yusuf Sevinçli, Alp Sime, Lale Tara, Serkan Taycan and Cem Turgay – traveled to over 30 historical cities, from Marseille to Damascus. Turkey's leading photographers reinterpreted these cities 180 years later with contemporary photography techniques and modern perspectives.

As part of the exhibition, the Pera Museum in Istanbul is organizing an exhibition tour with Özendes on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. Within the scope of the event, the curator will share with participants the different techniques and perspectives of the featured photographers.

Those who would like to learn more about the exhibition project and the work of the photographers can participate in the exhibition tour by purchasing tickets from Biletix or book a spot on resepsiyon@peramuzesi.org.tr.