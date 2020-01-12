'The Illustrators' Platform First Group Exhibition' on its second stop at Kadıköy

"The Illustrators' Platform First Group Exhibition," which was founded to support the art of illustration, is holding an exhibit at the Ma Sanat Gallery in Istanbul's Kadıköy district between Jan. 14 and Jan. 28. The platform previously appeared in December at the nearby Barış Manço Cultural Center.



Curated by Devrim Dinç İlkan, co-head of the Cartoons and Animation Department of Maltepe University's Fine Arts Faculty, and Nurgül Şenefe, founding president of the Illustrators' Platform, the exhibit will present illustrations demonstrating a plethora of different techniques. The move from cultural center to the gallery has seen a number of new features added to the exhibit, with various themed areas and some surprise guest artists.



The exhibition aims to create more awareness about the work of illustrators and the branch's place in the art world.