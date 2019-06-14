Detox and wellness retreats worth checking out

Did you know Turkey is famous for some of its well-known detox retreat centers frequented by supermodels, led by famous nutrition specialists and located in some of the most spectacular vacation spots in the country?

The following are Turkey's most popular detox and wellness holiday destinations:

The LifeCo

The LifeCo is undisputedly Turkey's most famous detox center. With its flagship location in Golturkbuku, it has made headlines for hosting the likes of supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell for years on end. Over the past decade and more, The LifeCo has been the definitive address for detoxing, while enjoying a luxury vacation. In Bodrum, The LifeCo has two locations, with the original being more inland, and The LifeCo Bodrum Beach, located, as the name infers, directly on the beach. The LifeCo is also located in Antalya's Akra Hotel, a luxurious five-star hotel on the seaside of this Mediterranean city and three years ago, The LifeCo also opened a branch in Phuket, Thailand.

The LifeCo's philosophy is based on rejuvenating the body, mind and soul with a variety of detox and cleansing programs and an array of restorative, anti-aging and beauty treatments as well as daily yoga, spa treatments and massages. The setting of the The LifeCo in Bodrum is kind of relaxing, rustic chic, while The LifeCo in Antalya offers all of the amenities of the five-star hotel it is housed in. Their specialty is the master detox program, which is also the supermodels' program of choice, and is a seven-day retreat on a liquid diet of fresh juices, added nutrients and probiotics, accompanied by daily hikes, yoga, meditation, massages and colonics. There are also less intensive detox options that include green juice detoxes or a mixture of juices and raw salads.

Sianji Well Being Resort

With a detox program started by the famous Turkish wellness specialist Ender Saraç and located in a magnificent cove off Kadıkalesi in Bodrum, Sianji Well Being Resort is an impressive venue for a vacation with excellent spa facilities and detox challenge options. Set on a cliff overlooking the sea on 44,000 square meters of land, Sianji Well Being Resort is a 350-person all-inclusive hotel that also houses an impressive wellness and spa center. So, you have the choice to either vacation no holds barred or choose to take part in their detox or diet programs while enjoying a luxurious holiday. The detox program has three options, ranging from a catered diet of healthy foods, to either a liquid diet or an exclusively raw and vegan program. There are also a wide variety of activities scheduled throughout the day, including yoga and nature walks. The spa and wellness center is impressive, with an oriental twist and includes a hamam, relaxation space, sauna and steam room as well as an indoor pool, while the entire hotel also has seven pools and its own private sandy beach.

Six Senses Kaplankaya

Located on Turkey's western coast between the holiday destinations of Bodrum and Didim, Six Senses Kaplankaya is in a class of its own, almost literally. This pristine and luxurious five-star resort, which elegantly sprawls over the Aegean coastline, has 140 suites and a spa center alone that is 10,000 square meters. With all of the amenities offered by the Six Senses spa chain, there is an indoor pool, Watsu pool, hamam and Finnish sauna. The hydrothermal area includes a salt grotto, crystal steam room and experiential rains; there is even an igloo. Kaplankaya offers a variety of five and seven day programs including detox, weight loss, yoga, sleep and distress, and shoulder and pain relief programs.

Richmond Nua Wellness Spa

Located on the shores of Sapanca Lake in Sakarya, just a few hours' drive from Istanbul, Richmond Nua Wellness Spa is another luxurious hotel offering cleanses and detoxes and full spa services. With a unique and chic atmosphere surrounding the spectacular lake, the Richmond Nua Wellness Spa has 131 rooms, multiple outdoor and indoor pools, two Jacuzzis, a two-story sauna, a Turkish bath, ice room and more. While not exclusive to detox customers, Richmond Nua Wellness Spa offers a variety of wellness programs, including options geared toward weight loss and body rejuvenation.

NaturMed Kuşadası

At NaturMed Kuşadası, which is located in the neighboring village of Davutlar in the coastal region of Izmir, a spot located in close proximity to the magnificent ancient sites of Selçuk, the focus is on their thermal pool and detox, weight loss and rejuvenation programs. This center is exclusively focused on health and healing, in a vacation setting embedded in nature. Situated in the hills on Kuşadası, a short distance from the popular beaches of this holiday destination, NaturMed, which has been around since 2001 and also has a branch in Germany, offers a variety of wellness programs geared toward detox, weight loss, quitting smoking, skin and skeletal issues. The thermal pools, both indoor and outdoor, are the highlight of this health center that also has a spa and Turkish bath and offers yoga, Pilates and massages. There are two different nutritional programs, one that includes one meal including meat each day, while the other program is entirely vegan and includes a mix of juices.