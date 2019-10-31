Mind-expanding events in Istanbul this November

Istanbul has a lively expat community of talented artists and performers and skilled experts eager to share their skills and expertise with locals and fellow foreigners alike. The city has a number of entertaining event series held by and for the foreign community in Istanbul that make for a wonderful opportunity to meet new people and enjoy the inspiration and connections this spectacular town has to offer.

Here's what's going on in Istanbul among the expat community this November:

Nov. 1 - Art Exhibition: Trash and its Creative Potential

Istanbul&I, which is a multicultural volunteer youth community dedicated to social impact for displaced and disadvantaged communities, will be holding an exhibition entitled "Trash and its Creative Potential," which will showcase pieces created in art workshops at their center in Karaköy on Friday Nov. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 - Talk on 'Sustainable Design for a Circular Economy'

On Saturday, Nov. 2, Istanbul&I will be hosting a special seminar on "Sustainable Design for a Circular Economy," by British designer and founder of Rain Co. Tony Naqvi. The talk will highlight the benefits of circular economy in light of climate change and how to approach sustainable design. The talk begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Istanbul&I center in Karaköy.

Nov. 2 - International Meetup Party

On Saturday, Nov. 2, Yabangee will be hosting an International Meetup Party at Loot Terrace in Taksim. Yabangee, which is a volunteer website and community run by and created for the foreign community in Istanbul, regularly hosts a variety of events and this one is geared to the international student community in Istanbul. The party kicks off at 10 p.m., with a happy hour until 11 p.m. Entrance is free.

Nov. 5 - Trivia Night #28 A Pub Quiz for Everyone

Yabangee is continuing with the 28th edition of their "A Pub Quiz for Everyone" event series, which will take place at Arsen Lüpen in Beşiktaş on Tuesday, Nov. 5. This fun and lighthearted trivia night has teams of a maximum of six people battling for fun prizes that are given to the top three teams. Participants are welcome to come in groups or alone and the trivia questions are read aloud in both English and Turkish. The event starts at 7 p.m., with the quiz beginning at 8 p.m. Entrance is TL 20 , participants must be aged 18 or over and no cellphones are allowed to be used during game time.

Nov. 5 - Spoken Word Istanbul every Tuesday

For over seven years now, Spoken Word Istanbul, an open mic series that takes place every Tuesday, has been an indispensable activity for participants and the audience alike, granting a platform for all sorts of types of performances and providing a comfortable space for members of the expat community and local artists to connect on a creative level. Held every Tuesday at Arsen Lüpen in Taksim, and free to attend, Spoken Word Istanbul starts at 8:30 p.m. with sign-ups to perform starting at 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 6 - Philosophy 101

"Philosophy in Town" is a new English-language Philosophy seminar series that will be taking place at the philosophy seminar center Aktiffelsefe Üsküdar. Located in Üsküdar's beloved Kuzguncuk neighborhood, Aktiffelsefe aims to tackle different philosophical perspectives and topics each week. This comparative philosophy seminar will tackle topics such as "Learning the Art of Living," "Wisdom from Ancient India" and "Teachings from Tibet" in the weeks to come. Taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., prior registration is recommended and the fee for the seminars is comprised of donations of school supplies and food for street animals.

Nov. 9 - English Comedy Night

Standup Turkey is a near monthly standup comedy night in which up-and-coming foreign and Turkish comedians perform in English at BKM Mutfak Çarşı. The performance begins at 10 p.m. and generally showcases half a dozen comedians or so from all over the world. Tickets are TL 45 and available on Biletix.

Nov.16 - Pub Quiz Trivia Tournament

This month, Yabangee is taking the success of their monthly trivia nights to a whole new level with a brand new event series called the "Pub Quiz Trivia Tournament." Taking place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Barock 42 in Maslak, the quiz will have a new format geared more toward tracking individual performance and doling out prizes. There will also be live music performed by the all-female cover band Hey Mama.

Nov. 25 - Expat Spotlight on Adventure and Travel

Expat Spotlight is a unique monthly talk series held in conjunction with ATÖLYE and Yabangee that showcases the contributions made by expats in Turkey in a variety of spheres. Centered on a different topic each month, half-a-dozen guest speakers are joined by a master of ceremonies to share their personal experiences and to participate in a resourceful dialogue in English. The event is free and open to all, and is a wonderful opportunity to network with fellow foreigners. This month's Expat Spotlight, which will be the 25th edition, will take place on Monday, Nov. 25 at 19:30 with doors opening at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the creative platform and co-working space ATÖLYE, located in the innovative entertainment complex bomontiada in Şişli.