Paris Hilton to walk the runway in Turkey's Antalya

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANTALYA, Turkey
US model, businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton (C) arrives to the Grand Hotel in Lviv, Western Ukraine, March 31, 2018. (EPA Photo)
Paris Hilton will walk the runway in Antalya, Turkey's southern resort city, in June.

According to a statement by Dosso Dossi Fashion Show, the American celebrity will don four designs.

The show, which will take place between June 7-12, has collaborated with The Land of Legends Theme Park.

Hilton said she loves Turkey and did not hesitate to accept the deal, which offered her both business and a fun holiday, the statement added.

Hikmet Eraslan, chairman of Dosso Dossi Holding, said: "We are preparing a show that will be talked about for a long time. Paris Hilton has become our first angel. The new names will be announced soon."

