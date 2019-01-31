Kate Middleton adds cool to classic with Insta-famous Turkish label

Kate Middleton's consistently chic accessorizing once again caught the camera this week, this time for her out-of-the-box choice of a box bag by the trendiest Turkish designer.



The Duchess of Cambridge selected a box bag by Turkish label Manu Atelier to set off her Alexander McQueen tartan coat on a visit to Dundee, Scotland on Tuesday.

By opting for the Instagram-loved label, Middleton put together a look both classic and cool, sure to win the approval of social media savvies.

Not too surprisingly, the bag sold out within hours of its outing with the duchess.

Manu Atelier was started by Turkish sisters Beste and Merve Manastır in 2014, and has been an essential for street style ever since.