Gucci draws groans with $870 ‘dirty’ sneakers

A week after a racist sweater sparked outrage, Gucci has debuted another lemon – a pair of "distressed" sneakers that look worn-out right out of the box, and cost a distressing $870.

Ever seeking the edge of fashion, Gucci tried out the offensive look last week and has turned to the "dirty look" this week. Neither attempt has sold the public, however.

Strike one was a black jumper with an oversized polo neck with giant red lips, unmistakably resembling blackface. Gucci pulled the item off shelves and online after backlash over the glaring racial and cultural faux pas.

Strike two, while steering clear of offensive, has drawn ire for its absurdity. The men's leather sneakers come in a variety of colors, but all have the same brown overtone of a well-worn, secondhand find.

Gucci's website says that despite the "distressed effect," the shoes are made of "the highest quality materials," and suggests cleaning them with "neutral or same-color products to avoid staining." But who could tell?

A slightly more affordable dirty sneaker, a white Rhyton, sells for $790. If you want a red "mouth print" on the side of your dirty white Rhyton, you'll have to pay $890.

The sneakers have inspired jabs on Twitter, amid an already storming boycott of the Italian designer over the racist sweater.

"Next thing they'll be selling Gucci 'imaginary sneakers' & getting fools to buy them," one Twitter user joked.

"Excuse me while I go look up STUPID RICH in the dictionary," another user wrote.