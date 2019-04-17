Modest Fashion Week returns to Istanbul with model Halima Aden

The modest fashion industry is growing rapidly, introducing new designers to the world with international events taking place all over the world. Three years after hosting the first-ever modest fashion week, Istanbul is getting ready to host International Modest Fashion Week, the biggest fashion event dedicated to modest attire, for the second time this weekend. The seminal event took place in Turkey's cultural capital in May 2016, bridging continents to create a global platform where designers, brands, influencers and consumers were able to converge to see the latest trends and share industry insights. After its Istanbul debut, the trailblazing concept traveled to multiple international destinations, including London in 2017, Dubai in 2017 and Jakarta in 2018. Modest Fashion Week will return to its "home city" this spring.

Sponsored and organized by ready-to-wear fashion portal Modanisa.com, Modest Fashion Week Istanbul is scheduled to kick off at the Zorlu Center on April 20.

The event will feature two days of catwalks as well as talks with industry figures and inspirational international personalities, plus pop-up booths from leading Turkish and international modest fashion brands, making Modanisa Istanbul Modest Fashion Week the perfect place for trend spotting, networking and retail therapy.

Modest Fashion Week Istanbul will feature top modest designers from Turkey as well as the world. While Turkish designers Nihan Peker, Halil Gül and Minel Aşk will debut their Ramadan collections, U.K.-based brand Till We Cover and United Arab Emirates-based Rabia Zargarpur will accompany them with their newest collections.

However, the biggest highlight of the week will be first hijab-wearing supermodel Halima Aden and her collection of headscarves that she created with Modanisa. Comprised of 27 pieces in total, the exclusive Halima Aden x Modanisa collection is not only Aden's first collaboration but also the first to bear her name.

Commenting on the "homecoming" of Modest Fashion Week to Istanbul, Modanisa brand manager Havva Kahraman said, "We are thrilled to be bringing Modest Fashion Week back to its birthplace of Istanbul. The first event in 2016 not only set the standard for future international modest fashion weeks, it also inspired many more people to enter this dynamic and fast-growing sector."

Kahraman also underlined the fact that Istanbul is the perfect place to hold the event as it is situated between the East and the West in addition to being one of the biggest fashion markets in the world. She said Istanbul is "the ideal location to see the latest global modest trends, and for designers to unveil their 2019 Ramadan collections. It's an event not to be missed by anyone serious about modest fashion."

If you want to join one of the biggest fashion events of the year, you can visit the official website for the event www.modanisafashionweek.com.