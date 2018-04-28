One man's long journey for free Palestine

One man, nine months and 3,000 kilometers toward peace, Benjamin Ladraa, 25, from Sweden has been walking to Palestine to raise awareness about the oppression Palestinians endure under Israeli occupation. He started his protest on Aug. 5 and has refused to stop walking or give up hope.

Ladraa has been an activist for a long time but after a three-week trip to Palestine last year he decided to begin his protests on a larger scale. As a human rights activist, Ladraa underlined that it is hard to ignore what is happening in Palestine.

"The more you know the less choice you have if you really know what's going on. You have a moral responsibility to also be a part of the change. You cannot know what's going on in Palestine and then just ignore it and be a moral decent human being at the same time," he said.

Throughout his journey, Ladraa has met hundreds of people, spent time with them and gathered millions of intense memories, but according to the Swedish activist, the most satisfying part of the protest is enlightening people about the tragedy and drawing attention to it.

"Most people were surprised and curious and want to know why. That's a very good reaction because then the conversation steers toward human rights, the Palestinian people and why they are under occupation ... and why we should be a part of the change," he said.

A walk that stretches 3,000 kilometers brings hundreds of questions into mind when one is all alone with his or her beliefs and conscience. Even though Ladraa faced many difficulties, he never considered giving up.

"I have been very tired, hungry and cold and slept outside in the snow, but giving up is not an option. The people of Palestine will be occupied whether I support them or not. I think we have moral obligations as human beings to try and use our influence to the fullest capacity. I also believe that people are not really trying to be positive forces in the world. People are too lazy and are not exploring what they are capable of either. I want to make a difference, so I am not giving up," he said.

The very low level of awareness in the world about the Israeli oppression was the main concern for Ladraa. According to him, people should learn about injustices and mobilize to protest them. He strikingly summarized his purpose, saying, "Action is what changes things, not words."

"People need to be aware to make the movement even stronger. Everything will find answers when Palestine is free. Then it will be enough. But until Palestine is free, it is not enough. So, obviously we have work to do," he said.

Addressing the notability of his action, he connects his concern with purpose of life itself, not a mere protest. "It is a sense of duty and obligation. We all question the meaning of life. It goes very deep to why you should be active. ... Are you just going to sit by and watch or you are going to do something about it?" he asked.





Daily Sabah's Gülce Baﬂkaya (R) talks to Ladraa about his journey to Palestine in Ankara.

Social movements are formed against oppression by people who think they are being controlled by the wrong elements. The Palestinian conflict has continued since 1948 when the Israeli state was established. The violent wars between the Arab world and Israel have witnessed dozens of conflicts along with diplomatic problems.

The 25-year-old advocates the struggle of the Palestinian people who have been going through real suffering when colonialist states are trying to abuse their rightful demands. He criticized Israel and the U.S for being the main offenders of this crime and Europe for being a coward.

"Like the governments of the U.S and Israel who are committing these crimes against the Palestinian people, the governments in Europe are also scared of talking about this because they are scared of being labeled as anti-Semites. If you speak for Palestinian rights then you are also speaking against colonialism and imperialism because the U.S is the number one ally of Israel," he argues.

Speaking about the Israeli government, Ladraa harshly slammed their human rights abuses and their treatment of protesters. Even though he is unsure if he will be allowed to enter Palestine, he is undeterred.

"They have a long history of not allowing activists in. No one can know what they are thinking or their reasoning. Honestly I don't know if it's up to them. Either way it will be good for me. If they chose not to let me in, the world will further see how they are treating human rights activists. If they let me in, I will be in Palestine. They won't like that," he said, smiling proudly.

Once he arrives in Palestine, his protest will not end but expand. The Swedish activist plans to initiate further dem

onstrations for other human rights abuses.

"I will think of the next project that ... brings Palestine one step closer to the freedom. I will never stop because the struggle for human rights is not only about Palestine, either. It's about people, and there are lots of people in the world that need activists to support them," he said.

When asked about the impact he thinks the protest will have and the possible consequences of the demonstration, the 25-year-old did not hesitate to show his strong belief about his case. "I can really only try my very best ... As long as I am alive. I cannot do more than that. If I achieve positive results, I will be happy, and if I don't, at least I've tried," he said.

Looking at life with a different perspective, seeing the suffering and taking action are the driving powers for Benjamin Ladraa. "The world isn't going to fix itself. Change doesn't come cheap. It requires hard work and if you are not willing to put hard work into it, then don't expect things to change. We are just going to do it together," he concludes.