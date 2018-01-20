Borsa Istanbul sees $69.8B increase, global stock exchanges exceed $80 trillion in 2017

The market value of global stock exchanges increased by 15.5 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, reaching around $80.84 trillion, while the value of the Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange also soared by $69.8 billion in the same period, reaching around $227.51 billion.

The Borsa Istanbul ranked 10th among global stock exchanges in terms of rise in market value, with a 44.3 percent increase in market value in 2017 compared to the previous year.

According to data compiled from the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), global stock exchanges surged to $80.84 trillion at the end of 2017, from $70.015 trillion at the end of 2016.

In terms of market value by region, Asia-Pacific stock exchanges showed the best performance last year. The market value of Asia-Pacific stock exchanges reached $28.968 trillion, up 25.7 percent from the previous year.

In the same period, the market value increased 17.8 percent to $36.517 trillion for U.S. stock exchanges while stock exchanges in Europe, Africa and the Middle East tumbled 3.9 percent to $15.352 trillion.

The Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange was the fastest growing exchange in the world last year, reaching $157.616 billion, up 127 percent

from the previous year. The Belarusian stock exchange, which also managed to increase its market value 132 percent in the previous year, ranked first in terms of market value increase for two consecutive years.

In terms of the rise in market value, the Belarusian stock exchange was followed by the Seychelles stock exchange (Trop-X) with a 134.2 percent increase and the Vietnam stock exchange (Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange) with a 73.9 percent increase. The Borsa Istanbul ranked 10th among global stock exchanges with a 44.3 percent increase in market value.

The Sydney Stock Exchange experienced the greatest decline in market value last year, with a depreciation of 23.9 percent. The market value of the stock market plummeted to $102.4 million at the end of 2017 from $134.5 million in December 2016.

In terms of market value loss, Sydney was followed by the Qatar Stock Exchange with a 15.7 percent decline and Oman stock exchange with an 8.6 percent decline.

The New York Stock Exchange, which has the largest market value among world stock exchanges, maintained its leading position last year. The stock exchange went up to $22.81 trillion from $19.573 trillion over the past year, achieving a 12.8 percent rise. The New York Stock Exchange doubled its closest rival, Nasdaq OMX, in terms of market value. The Nasdaq OMX increased its market value by 29.1 percent to $10 trillion by the end of last year.

In terms of the size of the market value, the Japan Exchange Group ranked third among global stock exchanges with $6.2 trillion.