Sberbank considering sale of Turkish subsidiary Denizbank, report says

Russian banking giant Sberbank is considering selling off its Turkish subsidiary Denizbank, a Reuters report said Monday.

Citing five unnamed sources, the report stated that some banks from the Gulf region, namely from Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai, as well as China are interested in the bank.

Following the reports, Denizbank shares rose by more than 13 percent.

Established in 1938 as a state lender for the shipping industry, Denizbank was acquired in 1997 by Turkish Zorlu holding, which then sold it to Belgian Dexia in 2006.

As Dexia suffered greatly in the 2008 financial crisis and terminated its operations in the upcoming period, the bank was sold to Sberbank in 2012 for $3.5 billion.

The bank also acquired Citibank's personal banking division in 2003.

As of Sep. 2017, the bank has 14,773 employees and 740 branches throughout Turkey.

The bank currently ranks ninth (sixth in terms of private banks) in terms of total assets in Turkey.