Ünlü&Co plans M&A deals worth $2B in first half

ISTANBUL
Turkish financial services group Ünlü&Co plans to sign M&A consultancy deals worth around $2 billion in the first half, with one of the deals worth $1 billion, its chairman Mahmut Ünlü told Reuters.

He said he expected initial public offerings in Turkey this year to amount to $3 billion, one of the highest ever levels.

"I think we will sign three or four M&A transactions in the first half of the year. One of them will have a volume of $1 billion," Ünlü said in an interview conducted on Wednesday.

The deals by Ünlü&Co, which provides investment banking and asset management services, will be notably in infrastructure and consumption sectors, he added.

