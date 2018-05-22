S&P urges quick action on Turkish lira's decline

Turkey's fiscal situation could deteriorate quickly without action on the decline of the Turkish lira, international credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said Tuesday as the lira hit new record lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

The dollar hit 4.66 against the lira on Tuesday, breaking two psychological marks at 4.60 and 4.65, before stabilizing at the 4.63 - 4.64 level. The lira shed some 18 percent since the beginning of 2018, whereas losses since the beginning of May have hit nearly 12 percent.

The euro also climbed to a new record high of 5.5.

S&P warned that it could "potentially" reconsider stable outlook on Turkey's rating if there is no let up in market pressure. On May 1, S&P lowered Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB- from BB, raising outlook to stable from negative.

Turkey does have substantial buffers and a way out of current woes, S&P said, adding that a lot will depend on what the Turkish Central Bank does, if anything.