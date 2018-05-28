Turkey's Central Bank completes simplification process

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Monday announced that it had decided to complete the simplification process regarding the operational framework of the monetary policy.

"One-week repo rate will be the policy rate of the Central Bank," it said. "This rate will be equal to the current funding rate (16.5 percent)."

The current one-week repo rate is at 8 percent, whereas the overnight lending rate is at 9.25 percent.

"Central Bank overnight borrowing and lending rates will be determined at 150 basis points below/above the one-week repo rate," the CBRT added.

The bank stated that the new operational framework will take effect on June 1.

Following the CBRT's move, the U.S. dollar retreated as low as 4.60 against Turkish lira from 4.65 level earlier in the day. The dollar closed trading at 4.70 on Friday, after hitting a record high of 4.92 on Friday.

The euro also fell from 5.46 to 5.38.