Turkey's Central Bank moves to support banks, vows to provide liquidity

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Monday introduced measures on Turkish lira and the foreign exchange market (FX) liquidity management.

The CBRT said the measures were introduced "to support financial stability and sustain the effective functioning of markets."

The bank said it will provide all the liquidity needed by banks and closely monitor markets and prices, while raising collateral FX deposit limits for lenders' lira transactions from 7.2 billion euros ($8.2 billion) to 20 billion euros.

"As cited in the Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy Text for 2018, when deemed necessary, in addition to one-week repo auctions, which are the main funding instrument of the Central Bank, traditional repo auctions or deposit selling auctions may be held with maturities no longer than 91 days," the bank said in a statement.

"For the days with relatively higher funding need, more than one repo auction may be conducted with maturities between six and 10 days."

The CBRT will also allow banks to borrow FX deposits in one-month maturity in addition to one-week maturity.

"Banks' current foreign exchange deposit limits of around 50 billion U.S. dollars may be increased and utilization conditions may be improved if deemed necessary," the statement said.

Furthermore, the central bank revised its reserve requirement ratios.

Turkish lira reserve requirement ratios have been reduced by 250 basis points for all maturity brackets, while reserve requirement ratios for non-core FX liabilities have been reduced by 400 basis points for maturities, including 1-, 2- and 3-year maturities.

"In addition to U.S. dollars, euro can be used for the maintenance against Turkish lira reserves under the reserve options mechanism," the bank said.

The CBRT will provide TL 10 billion, $6 billion and $3 billion equivalent of gold liquidity to the financial system.

The bank's statement came after Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Turkey would start implementing an economic action plan Monday following falls in the lira.