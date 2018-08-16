Turkish, German finance ministers discuss recent developments, agree to meet in September

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz discussed recent developments in Turkish economy in a phone call, agreeing to hold a meeting in Berlin on September 21 with their French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

Albayrak and Scholz discussed U.S. sanctions and steps taken against the Turkish economy in a phone call Thursday, according to a statement released by the ministry.

"Scholz underscored the importance of the strong Turkish economy both for Germany and the European Union (EU)," the statement read.

Minister Albayrak emphasized his appreciation for the supportive statements from Germany.

"The statements that came particularly from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German and EU officials boost the confidence in Turkey ties with Germany and the EU," it added.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak emphasized that the support for Turkey is promising for a period in which a cooperative and constructive approach will yield positive result for both sides.

Both ministers have agreed to take steps to strengthen economic cooperation and initiate mutual efforts to that end in the upcoming period. They have also decided to hold a meeting in Berlin next months, the ministry's statement noted.