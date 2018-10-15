Turkish lira hits two-month high on hopes of mending US ties

The Turkish lira jumped to a two-month high Monday on hopes of a thaw in relations between Ankara and Washington.

The lira was trading at 5.7757 against the U.S. dollar on Monday — a level not seen since mid-August.

Meanwhile, Turkey's BIST 100 stock index rose 1.3 percent, led by a rally in banking shares ahead of a central bank meeting next week.

The lira gained for a second day as the release and return of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson offered relief to the currency that has shed more than 35 percent in value this year.

Hosting Brunson in the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said his release was "a tremendous step" in American-Turkish relationship.

"We have a chance of really becoming much closer to Turkey, and maybe even having a very, very good relationship," Trump said.

Turkey and the U.S. have been locked in a heated crisis over Brunson, as Washington levied sanctions on Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports over the detention of the American pastor.

Brunson was arrested in December 2016 and charged in the Aegean province of Izmir with being a member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind a defeated coup earlier that year.

After being transferred from jail to house arrest this July, Brunson on Friday was sentenced to just over three years in prison, but released due to time served and his good behavior in custody.

The charges against him included spying for both FETÖ and the PKK, a group recognized as terrorist by the U.S. and EU, which is responsible for some 40,000 deaths in Turkey, including women and children.