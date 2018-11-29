German police raid Deutsche Bank HQ in money laundering probe

German prosecutors raided several Deutsche Bank offices in the Frankfurt area Thursday over suspicions of money laundering based on revelations from the 2016 "Panama Papers" data leak.

The investigation centers on allegations that Germany's biggest lender helped clients set up off-shore companies in tax havens to "transfer money from criminal activities", the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Some 170 police officers and investigators from the Frankfurt prosecutors' office were searching six of the bank's premises in and around the city, it added.

The bank's shares dropped on the news and were down 3 percent in morning trading.