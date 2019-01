Istanbul Borsa's BIST 100 index topped 100,000 points on Wednesday as a four-month upward trend continues.

The index was up 0.34 percent on Wednesday at noon.

The dollar-lira exchange rate started off Tuesday at 5.32 liras to the dollar. The exchange rate fluctuated between 5.31 and 5.36 on Tuesday.

The euro-lira exchange rate stood at 6.06 on Tuesday.