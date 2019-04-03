PSA Group's finance firm begins operations in Turkey

A finance company owned by the second largest car manufacturer in Europe, France's PSA Group, has begun operations in Turkey.

The group, which has four brands within its network, namely Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS, launched its PSA Finance company in 2006. PSA Finance's web site PSAFinans.com, which provides financing for the brands within the group, was launched in Turkey last week, a report by Turkish daily Hürriyet said yesterday.

The website provides its visitors with information on all aspects of vehicle financing, such as current campaign information and credit calculation. Users can also apply for automobile loans online via the website. Founded in 2006, PSA Finance has provided financial support to its customers in around 20,000 transactions in 2018, the report said.

In the meantime, PSA Group, which inaugurated its first multi-brand showroom comprising of Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS brands in late January, will be opening its second dealership with the same concept in Turkey's central province of Konya. Peugeot Turkey General Manager İbrahim Anaç previously said they will implement the multi-brand strategy in more than half of the country.

The French manufacturer, which opened its first multi-branded showroom concept in Madrid in late January, is projecting to make at least 80 percent of its showrooms in Europe multi-branded by the end of 2021. The PSA Group has recently initiated the same strategy in Turkey. Having incorporated Citroen on March 1 following Peugeot, DS, and Opel, Groupe PSA Turkey will put three or four of the brands on sale in its dealerships, depending on the city.