Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 24%

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) kept its benchmark one-week repo rate, also known as the policy rate, unchanged at 24% at its Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday.

The decision came in a statement from the bank's MPC meeting — the third of eight meetings scheduled for 2019.

"The Committee has decided to maintain the tight monetary policy stance until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement," the statement read, adding that the bank "will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of the price stability objective."

"Developments in domestic demand conditions have led to some improvement in inflation indicators. Yet, higher food and import prices and the elevated course of inflation expectations point to continued risks to price stability."

The MPC decision noted that the rebalancing trend in the economy has continued and the current account balance is expected to maintain its improving trend.

Despite external demand maintaining its relative strength, the bank said economic activity showed "sluggish pace" partly due to tight financial conditions.

Turkey's inflation rate held at just below 20 percent in March, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The Turkish lira was 1.5% lower at 5.96 against the dollar following the rate decision.

The bank also said that the recent fluctuations in gross reserves are driven by "ordinary transactions and periodic factors," ruling out any "unforeseen incidences".

In 2018, the bank held nine MPC meetings, as interest rates climbed from 8% to 24% over the course of the year.

Last Friday, a group of 20 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency also forecast no change in interest rates.

