Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs by 2022

Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank said Sunday it would cut 18,000 jobs — around one in five of its workforce — by 2022, as it launched yet another round of restructuring after years floundering with weak performance and legal woes.

Restructuring would include "a workforce reduction" of approximately 18,000 employees to "around 74,000 employees by 2022," Deutsche said in a statement, adding that the layoffs would contribute to reducing annual costs by 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) over the same period.

The Frankfurt-headquartered bank said Sunday it would drop its stock sales and trading unit as part of a plan to exit more volatile investment banking activities.

It said it will also bundle 74 billion euros of assets into a separate unit for disposal, freeing capital reserves to pay for the restructuring.

Deutsche Bank has struggled with regulatory penalties and fines, weak profits, high costs and a falling share price.