Deutsche Bank investigating financial ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Deutsche Bank said it is examining its business relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

In a statement, the company said it is "closely examining any business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and we are absolutely committed to cooperating with all relevant authorities."

On Tuesday the Wall Street Journal reported that Germany's largest bank played a major role in Epstein's financial dealings and said the bank had severed its relationship with Epstein, according to sources in the bank.

The 66-year-old was ordered by a New York judge to stay behind bars until he faces trial.

Epstein is accused of recruiting minors as young as 14 to visit his homes in Florida and New York and paying them to engage in sex acts between 2002 and 2005.